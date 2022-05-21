MLB: Mets open doubleheader with win over Rockies

Starling Marte homered in his return to the lineup, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday in Denver.

Friday’s game was postponed when wintry weather blew into Colorado after temperatures were in the high 80s on Thursday. Snow continued to fall Saturday morning but by first pitch the skies were clearing and the temperature was 45 degrees.

Carlos Carrasco (4-1) allowed a run on seven hits in 5-plus innings and Luis Guillorme had three hits for New York.

Marte was away from the team following the death of his grandmother and was reinstated from the bereavement list before the game. His first swing of the day went deep into the left field bleachers to give the Mets a 2-0 lead two batters into the game.

When he crossed home plate, looked up and pointed to the sky.

“It’s a hard situation because it’s one of those things that’s going to be in my mind for a very long time,” Marte said of his grandmother’s death before the game. “Being around the team is a distraction, but...you have to go through it.”

Patrick Mazeika had a two-run double in the second inning to stretch New York’s lead and Francisco Lindor’s RBI single in the sixth made it 5-0.

C.J. Cron had three hits and Germán Márquez (1-4) allowed five runs — four earned — in six innings for the Rockies. Colorado has lost nine of its last 11 games.

Yankees 7, White Sox 5: Josh Donaldson laughed to himself as he walked off the field. The Yankees designated hitter had just slid into second base. He was easily out, colliding just a little with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. They walked past each other, Anderson said something and Donaldson turned away, ran off the field and smiled.

Obviously, Donaldson is in the heads of the White Sox. While DJ LeMahieu provided the actual fireworks — his second career grand slam — in the Yankees’ win at Yankee Stadium, Donaldson fueled the fire. The Yankees and White Sox benches cleared for the second time in just over a week with Donaldson at the center of it. No punches were thrown, there was a tight scrum of players with some pushing and plenty of jawing back and forth.

It worked for the Yankees, who also won the game where Donaldson and Anderson got into an altercation at third base.

The Yankees rebounded after a loss Thursday in Baltimore and a rainout on Friday. They have only lost back-to-back games once this season. They have won five of their last six and 10 of their last 12 games. They maintain the best record in baseball.

LeMahieu hammered his grand slam in the second inning off White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel. His last was Aug. 27, 2018. It was LeMahieu’s third home run of the season and gave him 17 RBIs. Anthony Rizzo, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Donaldson each drove in a run.

