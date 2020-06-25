MLB: Minnesota Twins prepare for spring training 2.0

“We all feel pretty comfortable with the health and safety protocols. ... I think if we follow the protocols and do what we’re supposed to do on and off the field, everybody seems to be fairly comfortable,” he said. “Obviously that’s going to be something that’s kind of an ongoing thing, a liquid situation, but so far I think nobody really has a lot of concerns with the protocols that we just need to follow.”

Education will be key for teams as they welcome players back into stadiums. Teams will be allowed to have up to 60 players at spring training and 30 on the roster to begin the year. That number will be trimmed to 26 over the course of the first month of the season.

The remaining players will form a “taxi squad” which will train away from Target Field. St. Peter said the Twins have talked to the St. Paul Saints about using CHS Field and have talked to Gophers coach John Anderson about practicing over at Siebert Field at the University of Minnesota but have not yet finalized a location.

Spring training itself, though, is expected to be conducted at Target Field with players likely to be split into groups at staggered times. Though Rogers said three weeks isn’t a lot of time for a ramp-up period, players knew it was a possibility and are ahead of where they normally would be for a traditional spring training.