MLB: Nolan Arenado ready to get to work with Rockies — for now

Arenado expects to be in meetings in the coming days but wasn’t sure whether he would sit down one on one with Bridich to discuss his situation. Bridich is expected to talk with reporters Tuesday at Cactus League media day, the Rockies said.

The infielder and Black briefly chatted Saturday and Black said his door is always open for Arenado or any player to talk baseball or life.

Not that Black feels he needs to discuss Arenado’s offseason with him.

“That’s what these guys do best, is play,” Black said. “I’m here for these guys in a lot of different ways. I’m here on the baseball side and I’m also here for a voice of experience, and some of these things that maybe I went through as a player — everybody’s career is different — I might be able to lend some wisdom to all players, whatever they need, and I’m here for them. I think they know that I’m here for them so if they need that, I’m available.”

Arenado said he isn’t one to “hold grudges.” He is ready to get to work.

“I’m in camp so that means we’re trying to win,” Arenado said, noting there were “a few times” he wasn’t sure he would be here this spring. “But at the same time it’s still a business. You never know what could happen. At the end of the day I’m happy to be back. I’m ready to help this team win.”

