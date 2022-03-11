MLB notebook: Ross gets contract extension from Cubs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and the team agreed Friday to a contract extension through the 2024 season that includes a club option for 2025.

In the two years since he was hired to replace Joe Maddon, Ross is 105-117 with one playoff appearance.

He helped the team wade through the challenges brought on by the pandemic in 2020, leading Chicago to a 34-26 record and the NL Central championship in a shortened season before getting swept in two games by Miami in the wild-card series. Last season, the Cubs were in first place before going into a slump that led to the dismantling of their core and a 71-91 record.

Chicago went from leading the division at 42-33 after Zach Davies and the bullpen combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24 to dropping the next 11 games. That convinced president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to break up the group that helped lead Chicago to a World Series championship in 2016 and its first title in 108 years.

Kris Bryant was traded to San Francisco, Anthony Rizzo was sent to the New York Yankees and Javier Báez was dealt to the New York Mets prior to the July 30 deadline rather than risk losing them as free agents. And Chicago finished with its worst record since winning 66 games in 2013.

Ross, who turns 45 next week, was entering the final guaranteed season of a three-year deal that included a club option for 2023.

A catcher, Ross played 15 seasons in the majors. He was on championship teams with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and the Cubs three years later.

PEREZ PASSES AWAY: Odalis Pérez, a left-hander who threw the first pitch at Nationals Park and was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers during a 10-year career in the majors, has died. He was 43.

The local professional baseball league confirmed his death Friday. His brother, Cristian Pérez, told local media the former pitcher was found motionless in the patio of his home Thursday.

Odalis Pérez’s attorney, Walin Batista, told ESPN the pitcher apparently fell off a ladder at his house.

Pérez was 73-82 with a 4.46 ERA with Atlanta, the Dodgers, Kansas City and Washington.

He went 7-12 for the Nationals in 2008, his final season in the majors. He began that year as the starting pitcher on opening day in Washington’s first game at Nationals Park after moving from RFK Stadium.

After President George W. Bush made a ceremonial toss, Pérez threw the first pitch for real, which Atlanta’s Kelly Johnson fouled off. Johnson struck out and Pérez went on to pitch five innings, allowing his only run on a homer by Chipper Jones. The Nationals beat the Braves 3-2 on Ryan Zimmerman’s game-ending home run in the ninth.

Pérez broke into the majors in 1998 with Atlanta. He pitched 10 games in relief in the regular season and then, as a 20-year-old rookie, worked three times in relief during the playoffs — his victory in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Cubs was his first win in the majors.

In January 2002, Pérez was traded with outfielder Brian Jordan to the Dodgers for slugger Gary Sheffield.

Pérez went 15-10 with a 3.00 ERA in his first season with Los Angeles. He pitched in the All-Star Game that summer, striking out Alex Rodriguez and Jorge Posada in his one inning.

Pérez pitched a one-hitter that same year, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. That was one of his two major league shutouts, both in 2002.

GIANTS SIGN RODON: The San Francisco Giants wasted no time hitting the free-agent market, reportedly coming to terms Friday afternoon with one of the top remaining starting pitchers to round out their rotation.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón agreed to a two-year deal worth $44 million, according to multiple reports, first from ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Chronicle’s Susan Slusser first reported the precise terms of the deal: Rodón will earn $21.5 million this year and $22.5 million in 2023.

The 29-year-old southpaw was drafted third overall by the White Sox in 2014 and finished his tenure with them last year by compiling the best season of his career, including his first All-Star nod. He fills the final spot in a rotation headlined by homegrown ace Logan Webb and three other veterans signed or re-signed earlier this offseason.

Rodón finished his All-Star campaign with a 13-5 record and a 2.37 ERA, which would have ranked the lowest among all qualified starters, however, Rodón threw only 132 2/3 innings. That wasn’t enough to prevent him from finishing fifth in the AL Cy Young voting. It was, however, the only the third time in seven MLB seasons that he pitched that many innings, his career hampered by injuries.

Rodón’s 2.37 mark last season paired with was about half a point lower than the starter whom the Giants hope he can replace. Kevin Gausman, who the team brought in on a similar short-term deal two years ago, earned a five-year, $110 million contract from the Toronto Blue Jays after going 17-9 with a 3.00 ERA in two seasons in San Francisco (2.81, sixth in the NL, last year).

