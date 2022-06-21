MLB notebook: Trayce Thompson, brother of Klay, joins Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers added outfielder Trayce Thompson to the active roster on Tuesday after acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers for cash.

Thompson returns to the Dodgers after spending parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with them. He hit .207 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI in 107 games over that span.

The 31-year-old outfielder, whose older brother, Klay, plays for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, began this season with San Diego. Thompson went 1 for 14 with two RBI in six games before being cut on May 10. He joined Detroit a week later and was sent to Triple-A Toledo, where he was batting .299 with eight homers and 19 RBIs in 25 games.

Thompson figures to help fill the void left by right fielder Mookie Betts, who is on the IL with a cracked rib.

The Dodgers open a nine-game road trip Tuesday night at Cincinnati.

In other moves, left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson went on the injured list with left forearm tendinitis. It's his second stint on the IL. He is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five innings.

Right-hander Walker Buehler was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Thompson.

FRIED, BRAVES HEAD TO ARBITRATION: Pitcher Max Fried became the fifth member of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking for $6.85 million on Tuesday while the team argued for $6.6 million.

A decision by Walt De Treux, Robert Herman and John Woods is expected Wednesday.

Teams have a 9-3 advantage in decisions. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the only player still scheduled for a hearing.

Fried, a 28-year-old left-hander, was 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA last year and was 2-2 in the postseason. After losing Game 2 of the World Series against Houston, Fried pitched six shutout innings in Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried made $3.5 million last year and is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Fried is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA this season. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson ($10 million) won his case against the Braves, while outfielder Adam Duvall ($9,275,000), third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million) and injured reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million) lost.

Also losing were St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million), Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez ($2.55 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López and catcher Jacob Stallings (both $2.45 million), Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser ($2,425,000) and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims ($1.2 million).

Also winning were Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million).

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

ALBERT ABREU BACK WITH YANKEES: Relief pitcher Albert Abreu is back with the Yankees, two months after he was traded to Texas as part of the deal that brought catcher Jose Trevino to New York.

The 26-year-old right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. The Yankees opened a roster spot by designating pitcher David McKay for assignment.

Abreu has a 3.46 ERA this season for the Rangers and Royals, allowing 10 hits — three of them homers, in 13 innings with 12 strikeouts and 16 walks. He was obtained by the Royals on June 2 for right-hander Yohanse Morel and was designated for assignment by Kansas City on Friday.

Abreu is 2-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 41 relief appearances for the Yankees (2020-21), Rangers and Royals. He was traded from New York to Texas on April 2 along with left-hander Robert Ahlstrom for Trevino.

