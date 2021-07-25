MLB: Ohtani brings Angels back for win over Twins

“Day by day, just trying to go out there and attack,” Barria said.

Stassi hit his first career triple in the second, homered in the fifth and singled as part of a three-run ninth. He is the fourth Angels catcher to have a home run and a triple in the same game, and first since Mike Napoli on Sept. 19, 2008.

Brandon Marsh and Jack Mayfield added final-frame RBI doubles.

Bailey Ober allowed three hits and two earned runs in a season-high 5 1-3 innings before left-handed Danny Coulombe (1-1) came on to face Ohtani. His second pitch was Ohtani’s homer.

“We probably lost a little focus as the game went on in the middle innings and didn’t have the kinds of at-bats that we aspire to,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… It started well, but you’re not going to usually win too many games hitting solo home runs.”

TRAINER’S ROOM: Angels: Out since mid-May with a right calf strain, OF Mike Trout is scheduled for a “routine follow-up” doctor visit Monday. Maddon said Trout “feels it a little bit in that area when he tries to move quickly. … It’s not awful.” … To make room for Barria, LHP Alex Claudio was designated for assignment.

Twins: CF Jake Cave (low back) returned after missing 64 games. ... OF Trevor Larnach, hit in the right hand by a pitch Saturday, did not play. ... C Mitch Garver, reinstated from the paternity list, caught the final two innings. C Ben Rortvedt was sent to Triple-A St. Paul.

