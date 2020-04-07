MLB: Red Sox ace Sale confident he'll be strong after Tommy John

“There’s never a good time for this to happen. But if there ever was, this is probably about as good as you can get with everything going on with the season,” Sale said. “It makes me not feel I guess as bad missing starts and having other people pick up my slack.”

He said he has no regrets about not getting the procedure done in the fall after he spent time on the injured list during the season with elbow inflammation.

“I appreciate the process and I wouldn’t have been 100 percent go as I was this past time. Because we turned over every stone. We did every possible thing we could have to prevent this,” Sale said.

He said he’s talked a lot with Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi for advice in recent weeks. Eovaldi has had Tommy John twice, first in high school and again in 2016 when he was with the New York Yankees. Eovaldi told Sale to set little goals to avoid letting the rehab feel so daunting.

Sale said it’s helped put him to get into a positive mindset.

“It’s kind of funny to say this, but I’m actually really happy with where I’m at right now. I’ve been chasing a ghost for seven months now,” he said. “For me this is a first hard answer I’ve had in a long time. At and the end of the day I know what I’m getting. I know the end of the road.”

