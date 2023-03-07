The Minnesota House voted Monday to spend more than $300 million to repair and improve state college and university facilities, $250 million to fix the state’s aging local roads and bridges and $174 million for state parks, trails and other natural resource infrastructure.

Overall, the House approved a total of $1.9 billion for infrastructure improvements — by borrowing $1.53 billion through the sale of bonds and spending another $393 million in cash for the projects.

The House had to pass two separate infrastructure bills because it takes a 60% supermajority to pass a bonding bill, which meant the 70-member DFL majority needed at least 11 Republican to pass the borrowing bill. The measure passed on a 91-43 vote.

The smaller, cash-only bill only required a simple majority, and it sailed through on a 90-38 vote.

But funding for public works projects, such as roads and bridges, sewer and water systems and repairing older buildings, is far from a done deal. Leaders of the Senate Republican minority reiterated they would not vote for a bonding bill until lawmakers first pass tax cuts.

“How can we, in good conscience, go back to the taxpayers with a historic, nearly $18 billion surplus and put $2 billion on the state’s credit card and not give a penny of your hard-earned dollars back,” Republican Sen. Karin Housley of Stillwater, the GOP lead on that chamber’s bonding committee, asked at a Capitol news conference.

The Senate DFL majority would need at least seven Republican votes to pass a bill to increase the state’s debt.

Senate GOP Minority Leader Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks said Republicans want to pass a bonding bill, “but we are very concerned that the tax cuts get through as well,”

The DFL chairman of the House Capital Investment Committee, Rep. Fue Lee, of Minneapolis, said the bonding measure was basically the “product of a bipartisan framework” that leaders of the two parties agreed to but failed to pass before the Legislature adjourned for the year.

The infrastructure package the House passed Monday would match the record-setting $1.9 billion bonding bill passed in 2020. Lawmakers have not passed another public works bill since then.

“We are overdue in updating some of our infrastructure,” DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park said before the vote. The bonding portion of the package takes care of “the unfinished business of the 2022 legislature,” she said.

Hortman said House DFLers intend to pass a second, 2023 bonding bill later this session.

U of M, Minnesota State would get largest shares

The University of Minnesota and the Minnesota State college system would get the largest share of the bonding money under the House bonding bill: $132 million to the U and $180 million for Minnesota State.

Most of that funding would go for “asset preservation” or fixing and remodeling college buildings, $40 million at the U and $45 million at the other state colleges.

The U also would get the largest single allocation: $92.6 million to build a new chemistry undergraduate teaching laboratory on its Minneapolis campus.

The state money would cover one-third of the cost; the U would have to tap its own sources for the remaining costs.

Other big winners under the House package include:

The Department of Transportation, which would receive $245 million, most of it for local road and bridge projects.

The Public Facilities Authority, which would be allocated $235 million, primarily for waste water and drinking water projects.

The Department of Natural Resources would get a $174 million allocation, mainly to fix the buildings and other structures it already owns, replace deteriorating facilities, make flood-control improvements and upgrade dams around the state.

The Metropolitan Council would receive $109 million with $72 million earmarked for bus rapid transit projects.