The Feb. 11 2019, meeting of the MCREA was held at the Tomah Memorial Hospital classroom. We collected for the Tomah Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry.
Sixteen members and two guests enjoyed the featured presentation by Ann and Larry Scheckel. They shared stories and pictures of their trip to the Holy Land in October of 2017.
Secretary and treasurer reports were filed as read.
We had thank you notes from Barb Mueller and Gail Luebke of N-O-W school district.
The scholarship committee reported that the application forms for the scholarship will be available at all Monroe County high schools.
Members of our group helped judge the poetry contest sponsored by the Sparta domestic abuse group. The theme of the contest was "All kids are special − keep them safe".
Aleda will send cards to group members needing support.
The program committee has asked the membership to be thinking of ideas for the 2019-2020 year.
Pauline and Vivian are on the nomination committee for officers. The president and secretary positions are up for election with voting in April.
In December, a retirement seminar was held. Reports are it was very informative.
We learned the 2019 WREA State Convention will be held in Lacrosse Sept. 23-25. Our club has been asked to handle the raffles on the convention floor.
The March 11 meeting will be at the Sparta Barney Center at 1:30 p.m. Gary Weber will be our featured program, and talking about bluebirds. Our monthly project will be the Cashton Food Pantry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.