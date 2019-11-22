Redistricting will be on the agenda of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors during its Tuesday, Nov. 26 meeting at the Monroe County Justice Center starting at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held one day earlier than usual due to Thanksgiving.
The board will decide whether to place an advisory referendum on the April 7 ballot to establish a non-partisan procedure for drawing maps for Congress and the state Legislature. The legislature performs that function, and the courts have declined to prohibit lawmakers from drawing lines that disproportionately favor one political party.
The other three resolutions before the board would make two minor changes to the county personnel manual and approve cancellation of outstanding 2018 checks.
Prior to the resolutions, supervisors will hear monthly reports from the county administrator, treasurer and finance director. They will also vote on the appointment of Kay Schmitz-Klinkner to the Citizen Participation Committee and Ryan Egstad to the Economic Development Committee.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
