 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monroe County COVID-19 count hits 274
0 comments

Monroe County COVID-19 count hits 274

Four more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Monroe County Thursday and Friday, bringing the total since mid-March to 274.

The Monroe County Health Department reports that 256 patients have recovered. One person was hospitalized as of Friday.

The latest cases were two females in their 20s, a female in her 50s and a male in his 50s.

There have been two deaths in the county since the outbreak.

La Crosse County added 80 cases between Aug. 19-25 with people in their 20s comprising 55% of the new patients. Two-thirds of the patients were females.

Nationwide, there have been over six million confirmed cases, and over 183,000 people have died.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News