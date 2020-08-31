Monroe County COVID-19 count hits 274

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Monroe County Thursday and Friday, bringing the total since mid-March to 274.

The Monroe County Health Department reports that 256 patients have recovered. One person was hospitalized as of Friday.

The latest cases were two females in their 20s, a female in her 50s and a male in his 50s.

There have been two deaths in the county since the outbreak.

La Crosse County added 80 cases between Aug. 19-25 with people in their 20s comprising 55% of the new patients. Two-thirds of the patients were females.

Nationwide, there have been over six million confirmed cases, and over 183,000 people have died.

