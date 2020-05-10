Monroe County COVID-19 count unchanged

It has been 2 ½ weeks since the last COVID-19 case was reported in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Health Department's May 9 update, the count of confirmed cases remains at 14. Thirteen patients are reported to have recovered, and one has died.

The county also reports 1,107 negative tests.

The health department warned in a May 6 press release "that many members of the public may be lulled into a false sense of security that COVID-19 is not here" and reported that most cases in the county are the result of "community spread."

"COVID-19 does not always cause severe illness in an individual," the release says. "Many times, people who have COVID-19 have mild symptoms or do not have any symptoms at all (asymptomatic). Therefore, they do not seek treatment or receive testing ... For these reasons, we estimate that there are more cases than we are aware of."

The health department says a positive lab test must be performed because COVID-19 can be classified as a confirmed case. Positive cases of COVID-19 are reported to the health department in the jurisdiction in which the patient resides.

La Crosse County has reported 33 cases through Saturday with 27 recoveries and no deaths.