Monroe County Health Department launches new COVID-19 vaccine interest form

Monroe County Health Department has been receiving many calls and inquiries from community members interested in COVID-19 vaccination. Individuals who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can fill out a COVID-19 interest form on Monroe County Health Department’s new COVID-19 vaccine website at http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine.
The interest form went live Jan. 25.
If individuals are not able to complete the form, then they can e-mail covid19@co.monroe.wi.us
If individuals do not have access to a computer or internet, they can call Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666 and press 3.
This interest form does not allow individuals to set up an appointment to get the vaccine but does connect people to a vaccinator. Either Monroe County Health Department or one of the local healthcare providers will reach out to schedule a vaccination appointment once they are able to vaccinate individuals Patients are advised the process could take a while.
Currently, the following populations are able to be vaccinated.
- Frontline healthcare workers
- Individuals 65 and older (beginning Jan. 25)
- Law enforcement or firefighting employees
- Other 1A eligible employees who may have missed previous vaccination opportunities.
Due to the quickly evolving nature of the COVID-19 vaccination initiative, information may change quickly. The health department expects that additional Phase 1B populations will be announced soon and will update the department's website to reflect this information.
Individuals are asked to fill out the form just once. Signing up multiple times will not improve a person's chances of receiving the vaccine sooner.
After filling out the form, there is no need to follow up with questions of when the vaccine will be administered. Due to multiple factors, it is not possible at this time to determine a timeline.
Those who are not yet eligible for vaccination can complete the form and will be contacted once they become eligible. Depending on eligibility, it may be several months before a person is contacted to set up a vaccination appointment.
For up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination guidance, visit http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine or https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.