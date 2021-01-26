Monroe County Health Department launches new COVID-19 vaccine interest form

Due to the quickly evolving nature of the COVID-19 vaccination initiative, information may change quickly. The health department expects that additional Phase 1B populations will be announced soon and will update the department's website to reflect this information.

Individuals are asked to fill out the form just once. Signing up multiple times will not improve a person's chances of receiving the vaccine sooner.

After filling out the form, there is no need to follow up with questions of when the vaccine will be administered. Due to multiple factors, it is not possible at this time to determine a timeline.

Those who are not yet eligible for vaccination can complete the form and will be contacted once they become eligible. Depending on eligibility, it may be several months before a person is contacted to set up a vaccination appointment.

For up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination guidance, visit http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine or https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.

