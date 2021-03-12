Monroe County Historical Society's annual Spring Art and Craft Show held March 13

Monroe County Historical Society's annual Spring Art and Craft Show, held previously in Sparty, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 13, at the Cranberry Country Lodge Conference Center in Tomah.

Some of the crafts include bird houses, Easter decor, quilts, ceramics, breads and antiques. A bag lunch will be provided by Tomah's Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, both at the Lodge and at the secondary location, the Best Western Motel on US Hwy 21. Kettle Corn will be set up outside the motel entrance.