Monroe County implements crisis standards of care for contact tracing

Like other local health departments, Monroe County Health Department has seen a record high number of COVID-19 cases over the past month and has now reached capacity for contact tracing. As such, the health department has implemented the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Crisis Standards of Practice for COVID-19 contact tracing and symptom monitoring.

Under ideal circumstances, all identified close contacts of a case are notified, asked to actively monitor for symptoms and remain in quarantine for 14 days following their last exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case. Under the crisis standards of practice, health departments are allowed to implement modifications for contact tracing efforts in notifying and monitoring contacts of cases when resources are constrained.

Monroe County Health Department is now prioritizing contacting COVID-19 contacts at highest risk. It is important that the public is aware that some contacts may not receive a phone call at this time.

Confirmed cases should personally notify anyone they have had close contact with about their positive test result and direct their contacts to quarantine for 14 days from their last contact. This notification should be shared with any person in contact with the positive case while they had symptoms AND during the 48 hours before symptoms developed.