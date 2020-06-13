Monroe County joins roll out of COVID-19 compass

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

During a week in which COVID-19 cases in western Wisconsin spiked, local county health departments have partnered to create the Coulee COVID-19 compass.

The project launched June 10 and is designed to measure risk assessment in the following categories: infection rates, health care capacity and public health capacity.

"COVID-19 doesn't respect county borders, so collaboration and partnerships with neighboring counties are critical," said Sharon Nelson, director of the Monroe County Health Department.

The project was originally launched in La Crosse County May 29. Monroe County is joining the effort along with Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.

Nelson said the COVID-19 compass will allow the public to view data from neighboring counties and the region at the glance and guide recommendations for each county's residents.

"The compass responds to data so we can make timely recommendations on current risks," Nelson said. "The tool is responsive because we can anticipate that COVID-19 will ebb and flow in our communities."

The rollout comes during a week when Monroe County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19. Three were announced Thursday followed by two more Friday. None of the patients were hospitalized.