Monroe County joins roll out of COVID-19 compass

During a week in which COVID-19 cases in western Wisconsin spiked, local county health departments have partnered to create the Coulee COVID-19 compass.
The project launched June 10 and is designed to measure risk assessment in the following categories: infection rates, health care capacity and public health capacity.
"COVID-19 doesn't respect county borders, so collaboration and partnerships with neighboring counties are critical," said Sharon Nelson, director of the Monroe County Health Department.
The project was originally launched in La Crosse County May 29. Monroe County is joining the effort along with Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.
Nelson said the COVID-19 compass will allow the public to view data from neighboring counties and the region at the glance and guide recommendations for each county's residents.
"The compass responds to data so we can make timely recommendations on current risks," Nelson said. "The tool is responsive because we can anticipate that COVID-19 will ebb and flow in our communities."
The rollout comes during a week when Monroe County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19. Three were announced Thursday followed by two more Friday. None of the patients were hospitalized.
Through Friday afternoon, the county reported 29 cases since mid-March with one death and 17 recoveries.
La Crosse County reported eight new cases Friday. All eight — three women and five men — are in their 20s.
Nationwide, there have been over two million confirmed cases and 115,000 fatalities.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
