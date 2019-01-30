Week 1: Gather your friends for Super Bowl Sunday and celebrate the big game! February is American Heart Month, so in addition to serving your traditional snacks, include those which are nutritious and heart healthy. Here are a few ideas worth cheering for:
- Munchies that crunch: apples, pears, carrots and celery sticks; bell pepper slices, cucumber circles, broccoli and cauliflower florets, nuts, seeds and popcorn.
- Rethink your drink: try sparkling water with fruit, low-sodium tomato juice or vegetable juice, fruit juices or fruit smoothies.
- Snacks that satisfy: cherry tomatoes with hummus, low fat or fat-free cheeses, fruit with low-fat yogurt, whole grain crackers with tuna or salmon.
- Sweet and healthy snacking: angel food cake, frozen bananas or grapes, baked apples, dried fruits or fresh fruit salads.
Enjoy the game!
Week 2: Loved ones give us the inspiration and motivation to live, but our hearts pump oxygen through our bodies and provide us with the capacity to live. Show some love on Valentine’s Day! Enjoy fun, thoughtful ways to celebrate the holiday of hearts:
- Healthy heart: Replace chocolate with a heart shaped platter of blueberries, raspberries, blackberries or strawberries adding vitamins and antioxidants in your diet.
- Kids and adults will love “kiss coupons”! Redeem them for a little pick me up.
- Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants. Dip fresh fruits in dark chocolate such as apples, strawberries or bananas.
- Work out! Try a dance party, hike, jump rope, or attend a fitness class with a loved one. There is no better gift than your time.
- Give a heart monitoring gadget tracking heart rate, steps, or calories burned.
- Donate blood on Valentine’s Day or any day this month … a gift that keeps on giving! Happy American Heart Month and Happy Valentine’s Day!
Week 3: Hoverboards were on the top of Santa’s list this past year for many adults and children. As they have increased in popularity, so have trips to the emergency department throughout the United States. Reports of injuries from scrapes and contusions to fractures and sprains are now reported. These toys can reach maximum speeds of 15 miles an hour resulting in serious harm from falls. Take proper precautions:
- Read online reviews regarding price and quality of hoverboards.
- Realize there are no national safety standards established for hoverboards yet. Follow the same safety guidelines for bicycle riding. Wear a helmet, elbow and knee protectors, wrist guards, and/or gloves.
- Carefully read the instruction manual, adhering to all safety rules, including age and weight recommendations.
- Have a “spotter” when first using a hoverboard. Riders should not be on public streets or walkways avoiding injury to themselves and others.
Happy and safe riding!
Week 4: Visit The Parenting Place in Sparta or Tomah this month. Programs that educate, strengthen and support parents and caregivers of children are offered throughout the year. The mission of The Parenting Place is to create a greater understanding of the impact caregivers have on the lives of children. February offers:
- Family Fun night on Feb. 25 from 5-6 p.m. at the Tomah Parenting Place. “Winter Camp” is the theme. Pitch a tent, grab some hot chocolate and join in the fun activities scheduled for families. Light snacks and all materials will be provided. Call the Tomah Parenting place at 608-374-4190 to register.
- Also, on Feb. 25 from 5:30-8 p.m., the Tomah Parenting place is offering an educational class for Shaken Baby Syndrome and Sudden Infant Death prevention. Strategies to reduce the risk of shaken baby and SID syndromes will be discussed. Speakers will also present alternative ways to cope with infant crying to reduce shaken baby syndrome. The cost is $10. Call 608-784-8125 to register.
