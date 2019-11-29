MONROE COUNTY ON THE GO

MOGO message for December
Week 1: Dec. 208 is National Handwashing Awareness Week. Handwashing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs, but it’s important to follow these five steps every time.
1. Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap and apply soap.
2. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.
3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the Happy Birthday song from beginning to end twice.
4. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
5. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.
Week 2: Can’t keep track of toy recalls? Here is a resource to help you. Stay up to date on recalled toys by signing up for twice-monthly email alerts from Safe Kids at https://salsa4.salsalabs.com/o/51121/signup_page/recalls
Week 3: During holiday celebrations, remember food safety:
- Keep meat, chicken, turkey, seafood and eggs separate from all other foods at the grocery store and in the refrigerator.
- Prevent juices from meat, poultry and seafood from dripping or leaking onto other foods by keeping them in containers or sealed plastic bags.
- Store eggs in their original carton in the main compartment of the refrigerator.
- Use one cutting board for fruits and vegetables, and another for raw meat, poultry and seafood.
Week 4: December’s Harvests of the Month are carrots and pears. Harvest of the Month is an educational campaign from Monroe County’s Nutrition Coalition that features a different fruit and vegetable every month.
Carrots
- Store: Remove the tops and store carrots in a plastic bag within the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
- Use: Carrots can be served raw with dips like hummus, added to salads, cooked and served as a side or with other vegetables, or added to desserts like carrot cake.
- Pick: Choose firm, brightly colored carrots that aren’t cracked.
- Prepare: In season July through November. The peeling is edible, so thoroughly wash before use.
Pears
- Store: Do not wash pears until ready to eat. Ripe pears may be stored in the refrigerator for up to one week. Store un-ripened pears in paper bag at room temperature.
- Use: In season August to September but available from storage mid-September to- January. Eat whole or sliced. Use in salads or stuffing in pork or poultry or in baked goods.
- Pick: Chose firm pears that are fragrant and free of blemishes and soft spots.
- Prepare: Wash pears under cold water prior to eating or preparation. Scrub the pear with your hands or with a scrub brush.