MONROE COUNTY ON THE GO

MOGO message for December

Week 1: Dec. 208 is National Handwashing Awareness Week. Handwashing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs, but it’s important to follow these five steps every time.

1. Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap and apply soap.

2. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the Happy Birthday song from beginning to end twice.

4. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

5. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

Week 2: Can’t keep track of toy recalls? Here is a resource to help you. Stay up to date on recalled toys by signing up for twice-monthly email alerts from Safe Kids at https://salsa4.salsalabs.com/o/51121/signup_page/recalls

Week 3: During holiday celebrations, remember food safety: