Monroe County positive COVID-19 cases reach 253

Three more COVID-19 cases in Monroe County have pushed the total to 253.

The county reported two cases Tuesday and one case Wednesday. They were one female each in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

Through Wednesday, there have been two deaths and 240 recoveries. There were 11 active cases with two hospitalizations as of Wednesday and 7,587 negative test results.

As of 3 p.m. Aug. 18, there have been 5,786 total COVID-19 tests, 5,636 negative results, and 79 positive results in Vernon County, according to the county's office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a female in her 20s and a male in his 70s; both are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 67 are recovered, zero are hospitalized and 12 are recovering at home.

Area health officials recommend that people wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice six feet of social distancing and maintain good hygiene.