Monroe County records 10th COVID-19 death
The Monroe County fatality count from COVID-19 reached 10 last week.

The Monroe County Health Department reported Friday a person older than 90 died. No details, including the gender of the victim, were released.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss of life, and our hearts go out to the family, friends and those impacted by this loss," the department said in a press release.

The county reported 32 cases Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 1,257. There were 263 active cases as of Friday with seven hospitalizations.

There have been 984 recoveries since the first case was diagnosed in the county in mid-March.

Nationwide, there have been 9.2 million cases and 231,000 deaths through Nov. 1.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

