Monroe County reports record day of COVID-19 cases

Monroe County reported a record 24 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 443.

The county reported four new cases Monday and 11 new cases Tuesday

A total of 110 cases are listed as active, with two people hospitalized. Two deaths were previously reported.

A total of 331 cases are listed as recovered.

In all, 9,395 tests have come back negative in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Health Department didn't break down the age and gender of the patients Tuesday or Wednesday. The department says is it busy with "disease investigation and contact tracing."

La Crosse County reported 87 new cases Wednesday and 76 new cases Tuesday. Two people have died in the county.

Wisconsin has reported 105,932 cases and 1,259 COVID-19 deaths through Wednesday. Nationwide, the total is nearly 203,000 deaths and seven million confirmed cases.

