SPARTA - A group of Monroe County residents is asking the county for a moratorium on sand mining.
Two dozes sand mining opponents appeared at the county's Sanitation, Zoning and Forestry Committee May 20 to develop an ordinance that bans any new sand mines and the expansion of any existing mines. The committee is in the process of updating the county's non-metallic mining ordinance.
"An overwhelming number of county residents ... do not want another frac sand mine in Monroe County," said Sandra Humphrey of Tomah.
The meeting was sidetracked over the issue of whether the committee could consider a ban. Committee chair Doug Path said a ban couldn't be addressed by the committee since it wasn't on the agenda. He later allowed discussion of a ban under the public comment portion of the agenda.
Curtis Miller of Sparta said a group of sand mine opponents has submitted a "community rights ordinance" to the county and that communities have the right to protect the health, safety and quality of life of their residents.
"You are our representatives," Miller told the committee. "Later in this meeting, we'll be needing you to stand up for us."
Connie Weedman of Sparta described sand mining as a boom-and-bust industry that leaves behind permanent scars.
"You cannot restore this land. I don't care what people say," she said.
Several other speakers raised concerns about silica dust, pollution, noise, lower property values and negative impacts on tourism. However, Greg Lusty, who represented the Smart Sand facility in Oakdale, said sand mines are having a positive economic impact on the county without negative environmental consequences. He said property values and tourism have remained strong since sand mining began.
He said the audience at the meeting wasn't a representative sample of county residents.
"I feel like I represent quite a few people who we didn't ask to show up," Lusty said. "I want the committee to remember there are a lot of residents who are gainfully employed in the frac sand industry that aren't here speaking up, and we won't make that mistake going forward."
Wally Beck of Norwalk questioned the long-term viability of sand mining in the county. He said oil drillers in Texas and Oklahoma are turning to local sand and warned against sand mining companies that make "Foxconn-type promises" to local governments.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.