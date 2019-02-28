SPARTA - A lawsuit accusing 10 members of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors of violating state's Open Meetings Law will head to trial.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott J. Horne Wednesday denied requests from attorneys on both sides of the dispute to grant a summary judgment during a hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse.
"I don't see any way to resolve this other than through a trial," Horne said.
The 10 supervisors are accused of circumventing the Open Meetings Law by signing a "Rule 5" petition that would move the location of a new Rolling Hills Nursing Home from Sparta to Tomah. The petition was circulated Nov. 21, 2017, and approved by supervisors on a 10-5 vote Jan. 24, 2018.
Monroe County's Rule 5 process allows supervisors to sign a petition to place a resolution before the county board. The rule states that after obtaining a minimum of five signatures, the petition is forwarded to the relevant committee for consideration at its next meeting.
The petition sponsors failed to introduce it during the Dec. 18, 2017, Rolling Hills Committee meeting. Two days later, supervisors voted 13-3 to borrow $16 million for the project. The petition was introduced and passed during the Jan. 23, 2018, Rolling Hills Committee meeting. The following day the resolution was passed 10-5 by the full board.
Three supervisors who voted for the bonding resolution said they would have voted differently had they been aware of the petition. Their votes would have reversed the outcome since a supermajority of 12 is required to pass borrowing resolutions.
Horne was critical of how petition supporters handled the process and said it was clear parliamentary procedure had been violated. He said none of the 10 supervisors who signed the petition made their action public and that the process was "hidden from public view."
However, he said violation of parliamentary procedure doesn't amount to a violation of the Open Meetings Law. He said the central question is the extent the signers discussed the substance of the petition prior to the vote in January. He said a trial is needed to determine that.
The plaintiffs, represented by Sparta attorney Jack Buswell, contended the 10 signers constituted a "walking quorum," which is prohibited by the Open Meetings Law. He said the Rule 5 petition "committed these supervisors to a particular course of conduct" and that state law sets a "low bar" for what's defined as a meeting among elected officials.
"It was pretty clear that there was going to be one time, one place where all these signatures were going to be obtained on the Rule 5 petition," Buswell said.
La Crosse attorney Bryant Klos represented the defendants. He said a walking quorum can only exist if there are enough members to create a quorum. He said three supervisors − Mary Cook, James Schroeder and Nodji Van Wychen − were unaware of the petition until it was passed in front of them during the November 2017 meeting.
"It's only a violation if all 10 meet the violation standard," Klos said. "The three clearly weren't part of the decision-making process."
The decision keeps the project, now projected to cost $20 million, on hold. Klos said it's unlikely the county can move forward with bonding until the litigation is resolved.
Horne set a scheduling hearing for March 21.
