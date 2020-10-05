Monroe County's COVID-19 count at 627

Twelve new cases Thursday and 27 new cases Friday pushed Monroe County's total number of COVID-19 cases to 627.
The county reported 161 active cases through the end of the day Friday with two hospitalizations. There have been three deaths and 463 recoveries since the virus was first reported in the county in mid-March.
There have been 9,831 negative test results.
Monroe County is no longer reporting a breakdown of confirmed cases by age. The county health department believes there is likely an undercount of the number of cases since testing isn't universal. Roughly a fifth of the county's 46,000 residents have been tested.
La Crosse County recorded 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 13.64% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 42 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that was 42.71 on Friday and 73.57 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 3,284, which grows to 3,427 when including probable cases.
Of Saturday’s cases, 17 were people in their 20s and nine were people ages 10-19. There were three new cases of people in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s and two in their 80s. DHS also removed one case of people in their 70s.
The seven- and 14-day positivity rates continue to decline, though both remain above 10%, which is the county health department’s goal.
The seven-day rate is at 15.05%, down from 16.74% on Friday and 30.17% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 22.10%, down from 24.21% on Friday and 36.52% a week ago.
Total positivity, though, continues to climb and is at 10.99%. The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at five.
UW-La Crosse administered 16 PCR tests Friday, with three resulting positive for an 18.75% positivity rate. As of Sept. 30, 22 isolation rooms were in use.
An additional 2,892 Wisconsites tested positive for the coronavirus — a new daily record — bringing the running total of confirmed cases to 130,798. Negative tests have reached 1,456,763, up 11,192 since yesterday. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by 82, with 7,558 ever hospitalized, and 19 more deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 1,372.
Nationwide, confirmed cases have topped 7.6 million with over 210,000 deaths.
