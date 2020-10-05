Monroe County's COVID-19 count at 627

Twelve new cases Thursday and 27 new cases Friday pushed Monroe County's total number of COVID-19 cases to 627.

The county reported 161 active cases through the end of the day Friday with two hospitalizations. There have been three deaths and 463 recoveries since the virus was first reported in the county in mid-March.

There have been 9,831 negative test results.

Monroe County is no longer reporting a breakdown of confirmed cases by age. The county health department believes there is likely an undercount of the number of cases since testing isn't universal. Roughly a fifth of the county's 46,000 residents have been tested.

La Crosse County recorded 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 13.64% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 42 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that was 42.71 on Friday and 73.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,284, which grows to 3,427 when including probable cases.