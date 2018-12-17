Alice in Wonderland is coming to Tomah.
The classic tale of the girl who falls down a rabbit hole and discovers a new world comes to life Saturday, Dec. 22 at the Tomah High School auditorium with performances at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The Monroe Jackson Dance Theater will present the story thorough many forms of dance, including jazz, tap, Irish step dancing and ballet.
Cast members will present the story of how White Rabbit leads Alice in a chase through a land full of ladybugs and butterflies, frogs and snootie flowers. Alice meets the Mad Hatter, who likes to hip-hop while having tea; the Caterpillar, who has many questions; the Cheshire Cat; and the Queen who enjoys watching her court members struggle to play croquet with live flamingos for mallets.
Tickets are available at Timberwood Bank, JJ's Floral and Marilyn School of Dance.
