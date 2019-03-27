The Tomah School Board will discuss the needs of the school district's Montessori School when it holds a special meeting Monday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m., at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The charter school was created in 2014 and began with students in grades K-2. The school has since expanded to include grades three and four and is outgrowing its facility on Hwy. CA.
The school is in the fourth year of a five-year contract with the school district.
Other agenda items include:
- Open enrollment requests.
- Increase payment to Noah's Ark for four-year-old kindergarten costs.
- Discussion of making up teacher work hours due to inclement weather.
- Proposal to increase hourly wages for specialized employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.