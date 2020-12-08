More questions for the Big Ten

COVID-19 wreaked more havoc on the Big Ten Conference football season Tuesday.

Michigan canceled its game at No. 3 Ohio State this weekend due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Wolverines’ program. Michigan also canceled its game last week against Maryland.

The game didn’t matter for the Wolverines (2-4), who were out of the Big Ten East Division race, but the cancellation hurts the No. 3 Buckeyes (5-0) and puts the Big Ten in a bind about what to do with its league championship game.

Unless the Buckeyes find another game for this weekend — more on those options in a bit — Ohio State will not reach the six-game minimum set by the conference to be eligible for the league title game. The Buckeyes had a game against Maryland canceled earlier this season after the Terrapins had positive tests and Ohio State canceled its game at Illinois at the 11th hour due to virus cases.

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said last week that if this situation arose, where Ohio State did not play enough games to qualify for the Big Ten title game, that the conference should amend the rules to allow the Buckeyes into the conference championship contest.