More time at the line of scrimmage

So much of Badgers training camp focused on what fans will see from the University of Wisconsin offense this fall.
Whether it be an emerging two-headed attack at running back from Chez Mellusi and Jalen Berger, the improvements of quarterback Graham Mertz or the impact from a hopefully healthy stable of receivers, there’s a lot to chew on regarding the No. 12 Badgers’ offensive unit.
But something spectators won’t see this season may have as much impact on the performance of the group.
Mertz won’t be running to the sideline to receive play calls this season, according to UW coach Paul Chryst. That practice started last season against Indiana, the Badgers’ fourth game of the season. Mertz told reporters after that game that the Hoosiers had begun calling out UW’s plays based on the signals being relayed in from the sideline.
The Badgers’ system continued through the season without the prompting of an opponent stealing signals.
Associate head coach Joe Rudolph, who called the plays for UW last season before Chryst took that responsibility this offseason, said the reasoning was to make things easier for an offense that was ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 absences.
“It was just a young QB and it was a young team, we were just trying to make sure (the play) went in right and they got the call and we got up” to the line of scrimmage, Rudolph said.
Mertz was in his first season as a starter, and the Badgers had a true freshman center, No. 1 receiver and running back in the starting lineup, along with a number of receivers that hadn’t played much in their careers, by the end of the Indiana game. The limits the team had on practice time and the time that could be spent together last season due to the pandemic added to their inexperience.
“It was weird not all kind of being together at times through that, and really led some things where you just had to be able to just get up and execute together,” Rudolph said. “I don’t think that will be a norm in what we do. It was a necessity at the time.”
A byproduct of Mertz’s jaunts to the sideline between plays was a lack of time at the line of scrimmage. UW will utilize motion in normal circumstances to change what the defense sees just before a play, which forces an adjustment. The quarterback sometimes can decipher aspects of the defense’s coverage on the play by how the defense reacts to motion.
But when a good deal of the play clock was used for Mertz going to and from the sideline, the amount of time left for motions and other presnap reads was reduced.
Chryst called the situation overblown last season, only adding that it wouldn’t be the case in 2021. Mertz said he hasn’t thought much about the differences between getting the play relayed in or going to the sideline.
“It’s kind of the same thing, but you’re just getting the play and retaining it and you say it in the huddle,” Mertz said. “But obviously it’s not that big of a deal. I mean, as a quarterback, you’ve got to be able to make decisions quick, on the fly.”
UW relayed more and more of its play calls in toward the end of camp. Chryst will call plays to backups, who will be on the sidelines. They will signal the play into Mertz via hand signals.
Senior tackle Tyler Beach, who started all seven games at right tackle last season, appreciates the extra time at the line.
“It gives us a lot of time to change our calls and look for pressures and stuff,” Beach said. “So having that you know extra bit of time has been awesome.”