More time at the line of scrimmage

Mertz was in his first season as a starter, and the Badgers had a true freshman center, No. 1 receiver and running back in the starting lineup, along with a number of receivers that hadn’t played much in their careers, by the end of the Indiana game. The limits the team had on practice time and the time that could be spent together last season due to the pandemic added to their inexperience.

“It was weird not all kind of being together at times through that, and really led some things where you just had to be able to just get up and execute together,” Rudolph said. “I don’t think that will be a norm in what we do. It was a necessity at the time.”

A byproduct of Mertz’s jaunts to the sideline between plays was a lack of time at the line of scrimmage. UW will utilize motion in normal circumstances to change what the defense sees just before a play, which forces an adjustment. The quarterback sometimes can decipher aspects of the defense’s coverage on the play by how the defense reacts to motion.

But when a good deal of the play clock was used for Mertz going to and from the sideline, the amount of time left for motions and other presnap reads was reduced.