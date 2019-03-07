Blake Moseley led the Tomah High School boys and girls powerlifting team at the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Tournament March 2-3.
Moseley, a senior, won the gold medal in the 242-pound weight class by taking first place out of three lifters. He totaled 1,435 pounds on the bench press, squat and deadlift.
Tomah coach Eric Frantz said Moseley’s “hard work the past couple years” lifted him to a state title. He hopes Moseley’s success will attract more athletes to the sport.
“I believe that the more kids we have in powerlifting, the better chance we’ll have at being more successful in our fall and spring sports programs,” Frantz said.
Fourteen Tomah lifters qualified for state competition, but only nine made the trip to Appleton.
Results from the Raw division girls are as follows:
Freshman Rebecca Vanhoof (114 pounds) finished 9th out of 17. Her total was 467 pounds. Another 20 pounds would have put her into fifth place.
Sophomore Aly Fleming (148) finished 12th out of 32 competitors with a total of 610 pounds.
Freshman Sabin Steinhoff (181) placed 24th out of 29 with a total of 528 pounds.
Senior Evelyn Parrott (198 pounds) finished sixth out of 10 with a total of 665 pounds. With another 10 pounds she would have been in the top five lifters.
For the Raw division boys:
Sophomore Coltin Riffle (165.) finished with 935 pounds, which put him at 20th out of 25 lifters.
Senior Ethan Jewell (181) ended up 18th out of 18 due to not passing any of his three 410-pound squat attempts due to depth calls from the two side judges. Had he made good with at least one squat attempt, he would have been in the mix for a potential second or third place finish with just over 1,100 pounds lifted.
Senior Dylan Richer (275) ended up in 12th place out of 15 with 1,078 pounds lifted.
Freshman Calvin Mitch (super heavyweight) ended up 12th out of 12 lifters due to straining his back while deadlifting. Had he made one good deadlift attempt, he would have finished with a total of 1,035 pounds.
Frantz said the program has a good foundation for next season. Ten state qualifiers are eligible to return next season.
“While as a team we will be losing four seniors that qualified for state, I am already excited for next year to begin. We have a very strong, young team,” Frantz said. “With these positive experiences, I hope that other kids in the school take notice and decide to join powerlifting if they aren’t out for other winter sports.”
