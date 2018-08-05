A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving two other cycles on Interstate 90 in Monroe County Saturday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that a motorcycle driver lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve near mile marker 45 shortly before 12:30 p.m. and triggered a chain-reaction crash that involved two other motorcycles.
All three cyclists were ejected from their vehicles. The name of the decreased driver has not been released. The two other cyclists sustained injuries.
Westbound traffic on I-90 was closed for nearly three hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Marshfield Life Link.
