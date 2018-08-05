TOMAH -- One motorcyclist was killed and two others injured in a crash just after noon Saturday on westbound Interstate 90 near Tomah.
The three-motorcycle crash occurred near milepost 45 when a motorcyclist lost control while negotiating a curve, resulting in a chain reaction in which all drivers were thrown from their vehicles, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.
