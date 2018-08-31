New and returning students will continue moving into UW-La Crosse residence halls today, and the university warns of high volumes of traffic on Highway 16, La Crosse Street, Losey Boulevard, Main and State streets, Campbell Road and North 21st and 22nd streets.

ABOVE: Morgan Knapp of the move-in crew hauls a load up to a Reuter Hall dorm room Friday.

RIGHT: Logan Grovesteen takes a break while helping her sister move into Reuter Hall.

Signs will continue direct traffic around campus today, and parking will not be allowed on a few side streets to campus.

