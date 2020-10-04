MSC Southeast will waive application fee for entire month of October

WINONA and RED WING -- This October, students can apply for admission to Minnesota State College Southeast and Winona State University without paying the $20 application fee. The offer is part of College Knowledge Month and Minnesota State Week — promotions that are intended to encourage students to take the first steps in their higher education journey.

The goal of “Minnesota State Week” is to drive student awareness and virtual and in-person campus visits. Fall Minnesota State Week will be held Oct. 12-16 to coincide with MEA week and the many admissions events happening at Minnesota State colleges and universities in mid-October.

“College Knowledge Month” is a statewide college application initiative that occurs every fall throughout the month of October. The goal is to provide graduating high school seniors, especially underrepresented students, with the support needed to apply for college.

“This is an opportunity to learn more about what we have to offer at Minnesota State College Southeast,” said MSC Southeast Director of Admissions and Enrollment Tammy Vondrasek. “Our admissions representatives are welcoming students to campus for private tours by appointment and we are holding virtual open houses on Zoom throughout the month.”