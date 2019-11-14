Caledonia High School football coach Carl Fruechte never struggles to find obstacles for his team.
He and his staff are aware of what every opponent does best and are on a heck of a roll in figuring out how to counter it. He underestimates no team, and that has been consistent longer than the Warriors’ 66-game winning streak has lasted.
So it’s no surprise when he said he believes that Barnesville (12-0) should be favored over Caledonia (12-0) when they meet in an MSHSL Class AA state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday morning.
“That’s what I think,” Fruechte said Thursday. “I just can’t get anyone to go along with it.”
Fruechte knows of which he speaks after watching his team beat Barnesville 21-0 to win its fourth straight state title last season. The Trojans haven’t lost since that day, and 10 of their victories this season are by more than 22 points.
Barnesville brings a good offense that averages 46.3 points and a defense that has three shutouts and allows 8.4 points per game into the biggest game its played.
The Trojans have likely done enough since seeing Caledonia last to line up with confidence against the nation’s longest current high school football winning streak.
“They are bigger and more aggressive (than last year),” Fruechte said of the Trojans. They have a great coaching staff with bright people, and you always learn something from being in the tournament.
“They will be prepared, and they are coming in there to try and knock our heads off.”
Good teams — Barnesville last season included — have taken their best shots at Caledonia before, and the Warriors have become accustomed to being targets during a winning streak that has included four consecutive state titles.
In that regard, nothing has changed. But Fruechte said this challenge is a special one.
“This is probably going to be the toughest game we’ve had in years,” Fruechte said.
The Warriors have to block to win. That means creating holes for quarterback Noah King to exploit and picking up blitzes designed to blow plays up in the backfield.
If there are opening, King should be able to do something with them.
The senior has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,007 yards and 34 touchdowns against six interceptions. He has also rushed for 695 yards (8 yards per carry) and scored another 12 touchdowns.
King has passed for 681 yards and 14 TDs and rushed for 232 yards and a score during three postseason games, but Barnesville made him work for 84 passing yards and 34 rushing yards on 10 carries in last year’s title game.
While Eli King leads the Warriors with 42 catches for 804 yards and 17 touchdowns, Cole Kronebusch has become quite a threat.
Kronebusch has 28 receptions for 588 yards and 10 touchdowns after catching five of King’s passes for 120 yards and three scores last week in a 56-14 quarterfinal win over Pipestone.
“He has really matured, I think, as a young man,” Fruechte said of Kronebusch. “He understands that, at any moment, him or Donnie (Lakey), Austin Heaney, Austin Klug or Jacob Staggemeyer will have the ball come their way, and they have to make plays.”
The Trojans are led by Iowa State commit Hunter Zenzen, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end and outside linebacker. He had three solo tackles in last year’s championship game but will require a strong commitment by the Warriors if they hope to control him.
“He’s a beast, and there’s a reason he is going D-I,” Fruechte said. “He have to account for him on all sides of the ball because he’s also on their special teams.
“He’s the real deal, and there is no doubt about it.”