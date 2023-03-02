ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Caledonia/Houston co-op wrestling team completed its best MSHSL team state finish in 38 years Thursday night.

The Warriors won their first two duals at the Xcel Energy Center, but top-seeded Jackson County Central denied them a Class A state championship with a 43-19 victory in each team's third dual meet of the day.

"It was very hard," Caledonia/Houston coach Shay Mahoney said. "We started the day with a tough team and didn't wrestle our best, but it's intense.

"An eight-team tournament with guys who have never done it and coaches who haven't really been in this position, either."

The Warriors navigated their way through United North Central and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa before the top-ranked Huskies stopped them from winning their first state title since 1970. Instead, the program picked up its first runner-up finish since 1984 and some nice momentum heading into individual state brackets for nine of its wrestlers on Friday.

"Hopefully, they get a good night of sleep and get up and ... two more days of wrestling," Mahoney said. "I think they'll bounce back, and I hope they have fun during the most fun weekend of the year."

The championship dual was tied at 10 after four matches, with Hunter Frank (113) getting a major decision and Braxton Lange (120) six points through a medical forfeit. Jackson County Central then won the next four matches for a 22-10 advantage.

Wins from Simon Seymour (160) and Eric Mauss (182) got the Warriors within 28-19 with three matches left, but Jackson County Central won out for the victory.

"We knew what was in front of us," Mahoney said. "We sat in a circle (before the dual) and talked about us. We talked about what we'd accomplished and understanding that this was the last time this group was going to compete like this."

Mahoney said 132, 138, 145 and 152 were the big matches of the dual, and that Jackson County Central found a way to win them all. The Huskies only won those bouts by a total of 10 points

The Warriors were at their best while beating Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 33-27 in the semifinal round. The final score was deceiving because Caledonia/Houston basically wrapped up the victory after Seymour picked up a 1-0 win over Hunter Laage at 160 pounds.

Seymour's win gave the Warriors a 33-3 lead with five matches left, and they'd win if just one more wrestler avoided a pin. Mahoney used the chance to rest a couple of his lineup regulars and give others the state experience.

Tanner Ginther (126 pounds) and Cory Scanlan (138) both picked up pins in that dual. Hunter Frank added a bonus point with a major decision at 113, and Braxton Lange gave them two more with a technical fall at 120.

"The lighter weights did well," Mahoney said. "And then we had some other big wins in there, too."

Owen Denstad recorded one of those with a 5-4 victory over Ryan Jensen — a two-time state runner-up — at 132. Denstad scored the tying and winning points with a takedown in the closing seconds.

Caledonia/Houston started its day with a 35-23 win over United North Central, and the Warriors won nine of the matches.

Denstad and Isaac Blocker (160) scored pins for Caledonia/Houston, which also received major decisions from Scanlan and Tucker Ginther (145).

"The entire community of Caledonia was up[ here, and it was awesome," Mahoney said."I had a parent tell me that when they announced us for the finals that the crowd was really loud.

"I think the boys realized that they've done something special."