Mufasa is a super sweet guy looking for his forever home. He is a mostly calm man that is a... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The 16-year-old who was shot multiple times appears to have been walking alongside a child when the shooting started.
A spectator threw a drink can onto the court after UW's Steven Crowl was called for a foul on Colgate's Jeff Woodward with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half.
It’s a sure sign that spring has arrived, with a twist this year.
Two rural Blair families, including one that raises beef and dairy cattle, have opened a meat processing and retail sales business in Blair.
Police arrested a 25-year-old La Crosse man accused of attacking a woman Monday on a walking trail in La Crosse.
While former La Crosse priest Father James Altman’s future with the Diocese of La Crosse is still under review, his position as a prominent fi…
A 39-year-old La Crosse man charged earlier in the week with sexual assault of a child has also been accused of a drive-by shooting in La Crosse.
A new online program at UW-La Crosse aims to help address Wisconsin’s extreme shortage of school psychologists.
After a weeks-long search, missing UW-L student Hamud Faal was found in the Mississippi River by crews on Thursday afternoon, according to an update from the La Crosse Police Department.
A 39-year-old La Crosse man faces 25 years in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl on at least three occasions.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.