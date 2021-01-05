Mulkey positive for COVID-19, UConn-Baylor women's game off

The next scheduled game for Baylor is Jan. 13 at Kansas, but the school medical staff is conducting additional COVID-19 testing to determine the length of the program’s restricted activity.

The pandemic has disrupted college basketball since the season began in late November, with scores of games canceled or postponed. The women’s teams at Duke and SMU already have ended their seasons early.

UConn has already lost nonconference games this season with Mississippi State, Louisville and now Baylor because of COVID-19 issues. Auriemma said he is open to rescheduling one or more of those games, or finding another nonconference game.

“You could say that it’s canceled and then all of the sudden you wake up one day and you see a game that Baylor had in the middle of the week is gone and a game that we had in the middle of the week is gone and you’re on the phone going, ’Hey, remember that game? Could we do it. Yeah, let’s do it. Boom. It’s back on,” he said. “I don’t think anything is on for sure and I don’t think anything is off for sure.”