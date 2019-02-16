MINNEAPOLIS — Though several critical weeks remain in Jordan Murphy’s career at Minnesota, the Gophers have already found themselves thinking about how soon their indefatigable big man is going to be gone.
This was one of those games to savor.
With Murphy muscling his way to 23 points and 11 rebounds and Gabe Kalscheur going 6-for-8 from 3-point range, Minnesota stopped a four-game losing streak with an 84-63 victory over Indiana on Saturday.
Murphy had 17 points in the first half and his 18th double-double of the season.
Amir Coffey added 18 points for the Gophers (17-9, 7-8), who built a lead as big as 30 points during a smooth second half that had an intrasquad-scrimmage vibe as the Hoosiers took their 10th loss in their last 11 games.
The worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten, Minnesota made a season-high 12 shots in 22 attempts from long range en route to its largest winning margin in 33 conference games since an 89-67 victory over Rutgers on Dec. 3, 2017.
No. 6 Michigan 65,
No. 24 Maryland 52
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Charles Matthews scored 14 points and Iggy Brazdeikis added 13 to lift No. 6 Michigan to a 65-52 victory over No. 24 Maryland on Saturday.
The Wolverines (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) rebounded from their loss at Penn State earlier in the week. Michigan raced out to a 14-2 advantage and led by as much as 15 in the first half. It was a struggle for the Wolverines after that, but the fast start was too much for Maryland (19-7, 10-5) to overcome.
Bruno Fernando scored all 12 of his points in the second half for the Terrapins.
Michigan led 27-18 at halftime. Maryland turned the ball over 13 times in the first half. The Terps had only three turnovers in the second, but the damage was done.
No. 12 Purdue 76, Penn St. 64
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half Saturday and Matt Haarms added a career-high 18 points to lead No. 12 Purdue past Penn State, 76-64.
The Boilermakers (18-7, 11-3 Big Ten) reclaimed a share of the conference lead with their ninth win in 10 games.
Lamar Stevens finished with 18 points and Rasir Bolton had 17 for Penn State (9-16, 2-12). The Nittany Lions have lost have 10 of 12.
The Edwards-Haarms combination completely changed the game early in the second half. The duo teamed up to score nine points in a 14-2 run that turned a four-point game into a 50-34 lead.
Penn State answered with six straight to cut the deficit to 50-40 and eventually got as close as 61-56 when Josh Reaves completed a three-point play with 4:27 left. But Purdue closed it out with an 8-0 run.
It was an odd game. The Big Ten’s two top scorers — Edwards and Stevens — both played through foul trouble and turned the ball over a combined 15 times.
No. 21 Iowa 71, Rutgers 69
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp hit a corner 3-pointer as time expired to grind out a road victory.
It’s the second consecutive game where Iowa has won on a buzzer-beater. On Sunday against Northwestern, Jordan Bohannon hit a deep 3 to erase a 15-point second-half deficit.
The Hawkeyes (20-5, 9-5) and Scarlet Knights (12-13, 5-10) played close during the entire game, and the largest lead was six by Rutgers in the first half.
Jordan Bohannon led the Hawkeyes with 18 points, and he was 3-for-7 on 3s. Isaiah Moss scored 17 points.
Rutgers’ leading scorer was Ron Harper Jr. with 16 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.