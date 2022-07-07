Name released of deceased woman found in Mississippi River

The name of the deceased woman found in the Mississippi River Tuesday afternoon has been released.
The body of 61-year-old Diana Bork from Independence, Wisconsin was recovered after individuals fishing in Pool 6 of the Mississippi River in Buffalo found her and called police.
No more information has been released. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the situation.
