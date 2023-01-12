Nancy Denzer, WAPS Board of Education chair

1. What were some of your favorite moments of 2022?

"Having our students and staff back in the buildings with masking being optional and respected. Community and school group that comprised the task force to consider facility planning. Accepting the task force recommendations and moving forward with the decision to support a referendum to meet the academic needs of our students. Seeing the increased public school presence on social media reflecting the amazing thing happening at WAPS. Being re-elected for a second term on the school board."

2. What was something important that you learned in 2022 that you will bring with you in the future?

"I continue to learn that the community has a growing support and appreciation for the work that is being done by our teachers, leaders and other staff in the public schools."

3. Do you have any goals for yourself in 2023? If so, what are they?

"My primary goal is to be a trustworthy school board member that continually values and validates our public schools and the contributions being made to the community. Be a responsible and respectful school board chair. Sharing information with the community about the April 11th referendum vote."

4. What are you looking forward to most in 2023?