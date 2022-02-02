Nancy Ernst: An ancient legume, lentils

Beans and legumes are an inexpensive, healthy plant-based protein and whole plant food. When I ask people if they like beans, I get the common response, “I like chili and green beans.” There are so many other beans and legumes to add to your diet.

Meet the lentil; a small, power-packed legume. It is shaped like a lens and is the size of a pencil eraser. Lentils are a cousin of the bean and part of the legume family dating back to 8000 B.C. Known for being a budget friendly protein source, one pound of lentils can cost less than a dollar and provide 100 grams of protein.

They’re a nutrition powerhouse. Each cup of lentils has 18 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber. Lentils are low in calories, low in fat and cholesterol free. They are packed with nutrients such as B-vitamins, calcium and magnesium, which help reduce blood pressure. Lentils have more potassium than a banana and more natural folic acid than any other food.

They are also a good source of plant-based iron. Eating lentils with a food high in vitamin C, such as pepper, broccoli and tomatoes, helps absorb the iron more efficiently. Lentils are high in fiber and complex carbohydrates, making them more slowly absorbed.

Lentils have the highest antioxidant activity of all the beans and legumes. Several studies show the consumption of lentils is immensely connected to risk reduction of diabetes, obesity, cancers and cardiovascular diseases. Lentils are high in prebiotic fiber that reduces inflammation in our gut as well as soluble fiber that promotes digestive function.

Recent studies show that lentils reduce stomach emptying, promoting satiety. Not only are they more slowly absorbed to fill you up after the meal, but help you feel full longer even after the next meal.

Studies found that blood sugar can be reduced by 20% when replacing potatoes or rice with lentils at a meal. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 1½ cups of beans a week is enough to receive the health benefits they offer.

They’re easy to cook. Lentils can be cooked and used from their dry form or canned. Lentils do not require soaking like other beans. Simply rinse the lentils and place them in boiling water. Use 3 cups of liquid for each cup of lentils. Red lentils take 20 minutes to cook, green lentils 30-45 minutes and brown lentils cook in 45-60 minutes.

Cooking lentils in the Instant Pot takes only 10 minutes with 4 cups of water. Adding salt to the water can toughen the beans, so skip it. Canned lentils will have more sodium but draining the liquid and rinsing the lentils with cold water for about a minute can remove about 40% of the sodium.

Cooked lentils can be stored in the fridge for up to 4 days or frozen to use later. Dry lentils will store indefinitely in a cool, dry place. The color may change, but their flavor and nutrition won’t.

They’re easy to add. Lentils have a mild flavor and absorb the flavors and spices they are prepared with. Adding the lentils to your dish will taste about the same as the strongest flavor in that dish.

Lentils can be cooked, chilled and added to salads. You can serve them in a vinaigrette or add them to a rice dish. Brown and green lentils work best for salad and soups because of their texture and red lentils work better for mashing or pureeing. The black and Le Puy (French) green lentils hold shape for burgers or salad.

Try including lentils in:

Quesadillas

Vinaigrette dressing with chopped bell pepper, herbs and red onion

Soup or stews

Salads

Casseroles in replace of rice or potatoes

A dip

Pasta

Vegetable Lentil Soup

Makes 6 servings

1 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

4 carrots, peeled and diced

4 celery stalks, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced and pressed

1 tsp seasoned salt

2 tsp dried thyme

1 ½ tsp cumin

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp dried basil

1 ½ tsp curry powder, optional for flavor

6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 ½ cups brown lentils, rinsed in cold water and drained

6 oz. baby spinach

Heat oil in large Dutch oven (or stockpot) over medium-high heat. Add the diced onion, carrots, and celery. Sauté for 10 minutes. Add garlic cloves and sauté 1 additional minute. Add broth and lentils. Bring mixture to a boil. Partially cover, reduce heat and simmer for 25 minutes. Add seasoned salt, thyme, cumin, pepper, basil and spinach and cook for 15 minutes.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 262 calories, 4 grams fat, 18 grams protein, 40 grams carbs, 8 grams fiber, 532 mg sodium.

Nancy Ernst is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian

