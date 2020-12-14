Nancy Ernst: Centuries of tradition in one meal

What is one of America’s favorite food? Pizza! A Reader’s Digest poll found 21% of Americans would choose pizza if it they could only pick one meal for the rest of their lives.
The first pizza was created in the southern Italian town of Naples. It was introduced in the U.S. when Italian immigrants arrived in the late 19th century and was originally sold on the streets of Italian neighborhoods.
Pizza can be a good source of protein and complex carbohydrates as well as vitamins and minerals. The sauce might be the healthiest pizza ingredient given its abundance of vitamin A. Cheese is a good source of calcium and protein.
Try some of these ideas if you’re looking to maximize the health benefits of your pizza and minimize excess fat and calories.
Dilemma 1: Portion size
Pizza is often served as the only food on the menu. Yes, it does include most of the food groups, but not enough vegetables and whole grains to provide adequate fiber and micronutrients.
Solution: Balance a healthy portion of one to two slices of pizza with a side salad, raw vegetables, or fruit. Try including a glass of low-fat milk to add protein.
Dilemma 2: Too many high-calorie toppings
Beware of the double cheese, extra meat, deluxe, meat combo, ultimate, and loaded pizzas. Excessive meat toppings increase the fat and caloric content without adding significant nutritional benefits.
Solution: Opt for a pizza with a single meat topping. Choose leaner meats like ham, Canadian bacon, or grilled chicken. Select low-fat or part-skim mozzarella cheese. Skip the extra cheese or order half of the cheese if you’re planning to get your protein elsewhere. Selecting extra vegetable toppings is a great way to increase the health benefits of your pizza. Additionally, the fiber will increase satiety to help avoid overeating. Good vegetable choices include spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, garlic, red and green peppers and broccoli.
Dilemma 3: High calorie crust
Stuffed crusts, thick crusts, and deep-dish pizzas increase the amount of carbohydrates. One slice of thick crust or deep-dish pizza may be equivalent to eating three to four pieces of bread.
Solution: Choose thin or hand-tossed crusts. They will reduce the amount of carbohydrates and fat. To really increase the nutrition of your crust, try building your pizza at home atop a low-carb pita bread, soft-shell tortillas, sandwich thin, or cauliflower crust. Another great option is whole-wheat crust.
Try a new homemade healthy pizza option. Below is one of my family’s favorites. The lean meat and vegetables help balance the variety of food groups in the pizza.
Meatza Pizza
Makes 8 slices
- 1 lb. lean ground turkey (or beef)
- ½ cup ketchup
- ½ tsp. salt
- ⅛ tsp. garlic powder
- ⅔ cup oatmeal
- 1 egg
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- 1 medium pepper, sliced
- 1 small onion, sliced thin
- ½ cup ketchup
- ¾ cup grated mozzarella (reserve ¼ cup)
- ½ tsp. oregano
- ½ tsp. basil
- 2 Tbsp. parmesan cheese
In a large bowl mix ground turkey, ketchup, salt, garlic powder, oatmeal, egg and pepper. Bake in 9-inch pan for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Drain excess fat. Set aside.
In a bowl mix pepper, onion, ketchup, mozzarella, oregano, basil and parmesan cheese. Spread over “meat crust.” Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup mozzarella. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 216 calories, 9 g fat, 17 g protein, 18 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 608 mg sodium.
Mediterranean Pesto Pizza
Makes 12 slices
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. oil
- 1 pkg. yeast
- 1 cup hot water
- ½ cup pesto
- ½ bell pepper, sliced
- 1 cup artichoke hearts
- 12 pepperoni slices
- ½ medium zucchini, sliced
- 2 medium tomatoes, sliced thin
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, part-skim
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Combine flour, sugar, oil, yeast and water. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise 10 minutes. Spread crust into lightly greased jellyroll (10 x 15) pan. Bake at 425 degrees for 2 to 3 minutes.
Spread pesto thinly on crust. Arrange pepperoni, artichoke hearts, zucchini and peppers and tomatoes on crust. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese over pizza. Bake at 425 degrees for 18-20 minutes.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 223 Calories, 11 g fat, 10 g protein, 3 g fiber, 21 g carbohydrates, 315 g sodium.
Nancy Ernst is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian
