Nancy Ernst: Centuries of tradition in one meal

What is one of America’s favorite food? Pizza! A Reader’s Digest poll found 21% of Americans would choose pizza if it they could only pick one meal for the rest of their lives.

The first pizza was created in the southern Italian town of Naples. It was introduced in the U.S. when Italian immigrants arrived in the late 19th century and was originally sold on the streets of Italian neighborhoods.

Pizza can be a good source of protein and complex carbohydrates as well as vitamins and minerals. The sauce might be the healthiest pizza ingredient given its abundance of vitamin A. Cheese is a good source of calcium and protein.

Try some of these ideas if you’re looking to maximize the health benefits of your pizza and minimize excess fat and calories.

Dilemma 1: Portion size

Pizza is often served as the only food on the menu. Yes, it does include most of the food groups, but not enough vegetables and whole grains to provide adequate fiber and micronutrients.

Solution: Balance a healthy portion of one to two slices of pizza with a side salad, raw vegetables, or fruit. Try including a glass of low-fat milk to add protein.