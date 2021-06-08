 Skip to main content
NARFE meeting in Tomah June 17
The Tri-County Chapter 1386 of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at Perkins Restaurant, 1015 E. McCoy Blvd., Tomah on Thursday, June 17.

Lunch is available to order off the menu at 11:30 a.m. The meeting starts at approximately 12:15 p.m. All members, their guests and interested active and retired federal employees are welcome.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

