NASCAR: Blaney discusses strong start, visiting Eau Claire

“That one was definitely wild, and the one there last year was too,” he said. “I think we won them both by six inches or so. But that’s just a product of those superspeedways, especially Talladega, with the finish line being so far down.”

It made for a heart-pumping final few seconds of the grueling race. Multiple cars spun out as the pack zoomed toward the finish, and Blaney — the leader with moments left — bumped and banged his way across, just barely holding off Stenhouse Jr.

“I kind of got the lead a little earlier than I wanted to, but that was our only chance, I thought, to get to the lead at that point,” Blaney said. “You go into blocking mode. I didn’t look out my windshield pretty much the whole front stretch, I was just looking out the back trying to block.

“The runs are almost unblockable at times, but you’ve got to do your best to do it. And sometimes you just have to make a split-second decision. Sometimes it’s going to be the right decision, sometimes it’ll be the wrong decision, but when you have no time at all to make a move, you’re just listening to your spotter and looking in your rearview mirror trying to figure out where that car is going to go. It’s tough to predict.”