NASCAR: Charlotte Motor Speedway could host over 6,000 fans for Roval 400 NASCAR playoff race

The order considers “large entertainment venues” stadiums that seat over 10,000 people. Charlotte Motor Speedway seats 95,000.

The speedway has not yet made an announcement regarding expanded ticket sales for the October event, but the track has filed an independent health and safety proposal with the state in order to host fans for the race.

According to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s website, “This plan would include deep-cleaning and sanitizing high-touch, high-traffic areas; installing hand-sanitizer stations throughout the concourse; infield access for race team and track operations personnel only; mobile ticket-scanning; and other protocols as recommended by state/local health officials.”

Ticket exchange information and additional safety protocols can be also be found on the speedway website.

Fans were not allowed to attend NASCAR’s latest Cup races at Charlotte in late-May — the Coca-Cola 600 followed by the Also Uniforms 500 — while North Carolina was in Phase 2 of its reopening.