NASCAR: Dale Jr. alters approach to flying after scary plane crash

“It’s a healthy thing to miss it, to want to do it,” he said. “I think it helps me in the booth to have that energy as a fan. I think one’s plenty, probably one’s more than I should be doing. I got my wife and Ilya and all that. I should devote as much as I can to them. One’s just perfect. I think it really helps me remember what drivers are thinking about.”

He does hope to get behind the wheel during test sessions just to get a feel for NASCAR’S new aerodynamics package.

“I’d love to be able to speak on that a little better than I can in the booth,” he said. “I may seek out those opportunities, but no more official races.”

Earnhardt was at Daytona in an official capacity for the third consecutive year for the Daytona 500. He was the grand marshal in 2018, the pace truck driver in 2019 and now the honorary starter. He will wave the green flag to start “The Great American Race.”

“I was flag man at Pevely dirt track once, so a little experience,” he quipped. “I skipped a few steps along the way to get up to the big time and here today for the biggest race in the stock-car season. I’m excited, should be a lot of fun.”

As for next year, he wants to be involved and insists track president Chip Wile has something in store for him.

“I’m not singing the anthem,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t think y’all want me to do that. That’ll probably be my last time at any sporting event if I ever did that.”

