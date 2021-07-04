NASCAR: Elliott wins at Road America to start new Hendrick streak

After he’s already done one celebratory burnout on the front stretch, Elliott heard fans asking him to do another Elliott said afterward that “I don’t know if I ever felt that much peer pressure in my life to do a burnout.”

So Elliott did a second burnout and wrecked his tires in the process.

“All these people were chanting ‘Burnout!’ at me,” Elliott said. “I wasn’t going to say no. So I did. I blew the back tires off of it, then ran out of gas and had to have a push.”

Elliott, the 2020 series champion, gave Hendrick Motorsports its seventh victory in its last eight Cup races. Hendrick had its six-race winning streak snapped last weekend when Kyle Busch won at Pocono for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hendrick drivers have won 10 of the 20 Cup Series races so far this year.

Elliott needs only two more road-course victories to catch Jeff Gordon, who has the record with nine. Tony Stewart won eight Cup Series events on road courses.

He already is the first person ever to win Cup Series races on five different road courses: Watkins Glen, Charlotte, Circuit of the Americas, Daytona and Road America.