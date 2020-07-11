NASCAR: Familiarity key for drivers at Kentucky oval

Jimmie Johnson, meanwhile, simply seeks better luck at Kentucky following several subpar runs. Right now, the seven-time Cup champion is giddy just to race the No. 48 Chevy again after missing his first career race last week in Indianapolis following a positive COVID-19 test. Johnson was cleared this week after two negative tests ; NASCAR has reminded teams to follow coronavirus protocols.

“Yeah, I’m super excited and in my head of optimism,” said Johnson, who is scheduled to retire from full-time NASCAR racing after this season. “I’m like, what a comeback story. It could really be a special moment. I’ve always been highly motivated, but it would be really cool to have great success on Sunday.”

Especially with Kentucky’s little nuances.

The track is different from the four scheduled 1.5-mile tracks that comprise much of the NASCAR playoffs. The first two turns offer higher banking than the other two, and the afternoon start could make the repaved surface stickier compared to night racing.

Keselowski, a three-time winner here, looks forward to the intrigue.

“A lot of success instantly, and just a place I really was thrilled to go to and ran well,” said the Team Penske driver, who’s third in points with two victories this season.