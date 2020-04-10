NASCAR: Is Johnson sticking around?

The 2020 NASCAR season was supposed to be a celebratory farewell tour for legendary driver Jimmie Johnson.

The seven-time Cup Series champion decided to take a final career lap after 20 campaigns on the senior circuit inside the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motor Sports.

Most of the racetracks on the circuit had arranged dedications to Johnson’s remarkable career, but those plans were red-flagged by the global COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR suspended racing on March 16 prior to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Johnson, 44, was noncommittal about his future, but didn’t rule out postponing his retirement from Cup Series racing because of the unexpected downtime.

NASCAR intends to complete its full 36-race season once the health crisis has subsided, even it means rearranging venues and bi-weekly races.

“I really don’t have an answer for that just yet because I don’t know what’s going to happen in the coming months and if we’ll be able to run the full season or not,” said Johnson during a morning conference call.

“I feel like I set out to make 2020 my last full-time year, but I always left the door open for other racing and NASCAR and racing abroad for the future.