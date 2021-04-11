NASCAR: Josh Berry gets 1st career Xfinity victory at Martinsville

“I had a good gap that allowed me to be patient and not panic,” Berry said.

Berry, making just his 13th career start spread over five seasons and eight years, became the second driver to gain his first Xfinity Series win on the 0.526-mile oval, joining Brett Bodine (1985). Berry’s best prior finish was seventh earlier this year at Las Vegas.

“Oh my gosh. I have so many people I could thank, I could be here ’til tomorrow morning,” he said after climbing from his car.

Chief among those might be Earnhardt.

“He stuck his neck out pretty far by giving me this opportunity,” Berry said. “When it comes to the financial part of racing, this was not the safest or smartest, so this is a big day for him. He believed in me and believed that I could do this.”

Gragson finished second and got a $100,000 consolation prize as the top finisher among four in the Dash for Cash. Hemric was third, followed by Gibbs and Brandon Jones.

Gragson also won the first stage of the race, which went 91 laps on Friday night before it was halted by rain. Hemric won the second stage under sunny skies.